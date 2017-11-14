Exam registration fee: Teachers' union says schools overcharging Std X, XII kids

With the registration process for the state board examinations (Std X and Std XII) beginning, a teachers' union has alleged that schools are allegedly charging more than the fee fixed by theMaharashtrastate board. The Teachers Democratic Front, a teachers' collective, has also complained to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) regarding this. The association has asked the state board to either make public announcements of the correct exam fee or provide a receipt to every student to avoid fleecing.

Representation pic

"The exam registration fee charged by the state board is Rs 375 and Rs 400 for Std X and Std XII respectively. However, some schools are charging more than the stipulated fee. The charges vary from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 in some cases. Students and parents are not aware of the exact cost because the state board never makes any announcements regarding this," said Rajesh Pandya, vice president of the TDF.

He continued, "In today's time when so many payments are done online, theMaharashtrastate board is still depending on this traditional practice. Students are not even given receipts for these payments. How is the board even keeping a check on whether or not schools are misusing the freedom given to them? Students and parents do not even come forward to complain as they fear action from school authorities."

When contacted, Siddheshwar Chandekar, secretary of the Mumbai Division of MSBSHE, said, "Students or parents can complain to us whenever they see that they are being overcharged. We will take action against the miscreants if we receive any specific complaint. But, each student cannot be given a receipt as the board issues a collective receipt to the school."