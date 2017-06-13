Failed love spurs Indian to commit suicide in Kuwait

An Indian man committed suicide by jumping from a bridge in Kuwait city after his girlfriend left him to marry another person, a media report said.

The man, in his early 30s, jumped to his death from a bridge on Maghreb Motorway and fell on another vehicle, the Arab Times reported.

Also read: Indian woman stabbed to death in Kuwait

The Interior Ministry received a distress call from a motorist saying a person had jumped off the bridge and fallen on his vehicle, the daily reported.

Police said the man left a suicide note which read: "Life makes no meaning without you."