Failed love spurs Indian to commit suicide in Kuwait

Kuwait

An Indian man committed suicide by jumping from a bridge in Kuwait city after his girlfriend left him to marry another person, a media report said.

The man, in his early 30s, jumped to his death from a bridge on Maghreb Motorway and fell on another vehicle, the Arab Times reported.

The Interior Ministry received a distress call from a motorist saying a person had jumped off the bridge and fallen on his vehicle, the daily reported.

Police said the man left a suicide note which read: "Life makes no meaning without you."

 

