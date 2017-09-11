Father of 7-yr-old murdered in Ryan International School wants CBI probe

He wants a parallel probe so that every detail of the case is revealed; 5-yr-old girl is raped in another school



Bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who is accused of killing Thakur, being escorted by police. Pic/PTI

Varun Thakur, father of seven-year-old Pradyuman, who was brutally murdered at Ryan International School on Sunday, demanded a parallel CBI inquiry in the matter to get to reveal the entire truth.

Thakur said that the entire incident took place so fast that it is obvious to suspect the entire episode to be pre-planned.

"Police is doing its job. I just want to request a parallel CBI inquiry so that every detail related to the case is revealed," he said.

The boy's father also requested the protesters to keep their calm and not to get involved in any kind of violence.

Thakur's statement came after people protesting outside the school set ablaze a liquor shop near the school and as a result police lathicharged them.

The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit, on Friday.

The principal of the Gurugram-based school was suspended following this incident.

Govt may ask for CBI probe

The Haryana government yesterday said it was not averse to recommending a CBI probe into the killing of the seven-year-old boy and asked the Gurgaon Police to book the school owner under the juvenile justice law.

Education minister Ram Bilas Sharma alleged that there have been lapses on part of the school administration. He said the charge sheet in the case will be ready within a week as the police were speedily conducting the probe, but stressed that if the parents of the child insist on a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any other agency the government will accede to their demand.

5-yr-old girl raped

Barely few days after the murder, a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a peon inside the premises of a private school in Shahdara here, the police said yesterday.

The accused, Vikas (40), was arrested on Saturday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Nupur Prasad said. The Delhi Government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged sexual assault, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. He also said that a protocol would be chalked out for all city schools to ensure the safety of students.

'Schools no more safe for children'

Condemning both the atrocities, Nobel Peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi has stated that schools in India are not safe for children anymore. "I have always encouraged children to go to school, as I believe that every child should receive education. Schools were considered to be the safest place for children. However, in the light of recent atrocities, schools are unfortunately not safe anymore. We have failed in ensuring security for our children," Satyarthi said.