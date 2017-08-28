Fight over memory card claims life of Andhra man



Fight over a mobile phone memory card claimed the life of a man in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagaram district on Sunday, police said. According to police, enraged over alleged theft of memory card of his mobile phone, a man stabbed to death a villager in Sanganguddivalasa village in Mentada block.

The memory card was allegedly stolen during the birthday celebration of K. Balaraju on Saturday night. His father K. Chinnaiah suspected involvement of Lakshman Rao in theft and thrashed him the next day.

Rao's brother-in-law Puttaiah intervened to save him and entered into an argument with Chinnaiah. The latter attacked Puttaiah with a knife, resulting in his death on the spot. Police registered a case and arrested Chinnaiah.