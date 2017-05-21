Mumbai: FIR against jailed former MLA Ramesh Kadam for abusing a police officer



Ramesh Kadam

Mumbai police on Saturday registered an FIR against former MLA from Solapur constituency Ramesh Kadam, who is lodged in Arthur Road jail in a multi-crore financial scam, for abusing and threatening a police officer outside the Byculla prison on Thursday. A video of Kadam abusing the cop had gone viral.

An FIR under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (Threat of injury to public servant), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506-II (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code have been registered against Ramesh Kadam, inmate number 490 at Byculla jail.

On Thursday, a video of Kadam and assistant inspector Manoj pawar, who is currently posted at local arms division unit-2, had gone viral on WhatsApp. Kadam was seen abusing and threatening the cop.

The senior brass of the police department promptly ordered a DCP rank inquiry into the matter. After this Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone III, Akhilesh Singh, carried out an inquiry in which he recorded statements of local arms personnel and jail officials. Statements of 12 people have been recorded in the matter.

On Friday night, the police prepared the report and submitted it to the top brass of the department. Acting on the findings of the report, an order to lodge an FIR was issued by the senior cops and on Saturday morning at round 9:30 am, Nagpada police registered an FIR against Kadam.



Ramesh Kadam while he was allegedly abusing API Manoj Pawar.

Kadam was arrested in August 2015 for his suspected role in a scam involving the Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Development Corporation (LASDC), of which he was chairman.

The incident

Mid-Day on Friday had first reported how Ramesh Kadam abused on-duty API Manoj Pawar. Kadam was rude and his abusive rant was captured on camera. The incident occurred on Thursday morning when Kadam was to be taken to JJ Hospital to collect his MRI report and meet a doctor. Kadam abused Pawar outside Byculla jail, because the police’s escort vehicle had came late. While waiting for it, around 10.45 am, he started walking around when the policeman on duty asked him to stay put. Kadam started arguing with him. He even said, "You don't know who I am." API Manoj Pawar, the cop on duty, then reminded him he was an accused and so he must stay put until the vehicle arrives. And after which Kadam started abusing him.

Neta's Drama

Following the argument, Kadam told Pawar that he would get him booked under a false case. He even asked one cop who was present at the time to call the Additional Commissioner of Police (local arms) and alleged that Pawar was asking for a bribe of Rs 25,000. Kadam told one of the cops, who was recording this entire incident, that this type of shooting was a thing of the past. And he then refused to go to the hospital and began to ask the cops to open the jail gate. Since transporting him to the hospitla was a court order, the cops were flustered by his refuasal to travel.

According to a jail official, Pawar then called the main control, and reported the incident. An inspector from Nagpada police station then arrived and asked Kadam to give a statement saying he doesn't want to go to the hospital. After this, police say Kadam decided he was ready to go to the hospital.

According to the official, the police took him to the hospital at around 12:45, where he took his MRI report and later visited ward no 3 on the ground floor where he showed it to a doctor who told him there is no need to operate for his ailment. After this at around 1:35 police took him back to the jail.