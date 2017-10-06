Fire engulfs Butcher Island oil terminal off Mumbai

A fire engulfed Butcher Island which serves as an oil terminal, around 8.3 km off the Gateway of India in the Arabian Sea on Friday evening. There were no reports of any casualties or the massive oil tanks getting affected.

According to the fire brigade, the blaze was noticed around 5 p.m. on the island and was initially battled by a team of safety officers stationed there.

Later a team of Mumbai Port Trust, which owns the island, was despatched by a speedboat to help battle the conflagration, around an hour's journey.

The small island, also known as Jawahar Dweep, serves to offload crude oil from oil tankers which is stored in the containers there before they are shipped to an oil refinery in Wadala.

A MbPT official said they have not taken any decision to seek help from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Indian Coast Guard or Indian Navy so far.