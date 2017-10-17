Bodies of five members of a family were found near Narsangi on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday, police said. The bodies of three women were found lying in the bushes while those of a man and a four-year-old child were recovered from a car parked off Outer Ring Road (ORR).



Representation pic

The family hailed from Ameenpur in Sangareddy district. They had reportedly left their house on Monday. The bodies have been identified as that of Prabhakar Reddy, 40, his mother Lakshmi, wife Madhavi, sister Sindhuja and son Varshit. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide pact. The bodies were sent for autopsy. Senior police officials have visited the scene.

A police officer said a missing case was registered late on Monday following a complaint by one Ravinder Reddy, father of Prabhakar Reddy. Ravinder Reddy said the family had gone for an outing but when they did not return till late Monday and their mobile phones were switched off, he lodged a complaint with the police.