Five held in Greater Noida for attack on African students



Police rescued some Africans from a shopping mall where they were attacked in Greater Noida. Pic/AFP

Greater Noida: Five people have been arrested in connection with attacks on African students in Greater Noida, sparking concern over their safety and prompting intervention by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who has promised immediate action.

While Swaraj spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after being approached by an African student who pleaded for action describing the situation as "life threatening", her ministry termed these attacks as "deplorable".

Four Nigerian students were attacked by a group of Greater Noida residents who took out a candle-light march on Monday after a 17-year-old boy Manish died last week in the NSG Black Cats Enclave due to suspected drug overdose.