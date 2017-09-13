Florida allows some to return home



Justin Hand navigates storm surge flood waters in Jacksonville, Florida. Pic/AFP

Florida began allowing some residents to return to their homes hammered by Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, but officials warned that it would take a long time to repair the damage wrought by high winds and pounding surf, particularly in the Keys archipelago.

Local authorities said that around 90,000 residents of Miami Beach and from some parts of the Florida Keys they could go home but warned it might be prudent not to remain there.

"This is going to be a frustrating event. It's going to take some time to let people back into their homes, particularly in the Florida Keys," said Brock Long, administrator FEMA.