Former deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal's bail plea on hold

A special PMLA court reserved its order on former deputy CM Chhagan Bhujbal's bail application in a money laundering case till December 18. The court had earlier rejected his plea seeking bail on medical grounds. In 2015, the ED had registered two cases against the NCP leader, suspecting illegal transactions worth Rs 900 crore.



Chhagan Bhujbal

The first case pertains to the Maharashtra Sadan scam and Kalina land allotment case, while the second case relates to a housing project at Navi Mumbai.

Last month, the Supreme Court had struck down stringent conditions for securing bail by a person accused under PMLA, saying it was "manifestly arbitrary" and "unconstitutional", as it intruded into the fundamental rights of the accused.

