Four killed, seven hurt in Kabul mosque attack

At least four people were killed and seven others wounded after two suicide bombers struck a mosque in Afghanistan capital Kabul on Thursday night, an Interior Ministry official said.

"Two suicide bombers tried to assault Al Zahra Mosque in western side of Kabul. But policemen guarding the building identified and intercepted the attackers," Xinhua quoted Najib Danish as saying.

He said the attackers fled to the building's kitchen shortly after police opened fire on them but they blew up their explosive vests, killing one police and one civilian near them.

Those among the injured were three police personnel and four civilians.

The injured were transferred to a police hospital in the district and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.