Four newborn tiger cubs die at zoological park in Erode

Four newborn tiger cubs died after their mother "accidentally" bit them in the neck region at the zoological park in Erode, Tamil Nadu, officials said.



Representational Picture

'Uthra', which was brought from Sathyamangalam forests in Tamil Nadu's Erode district, gave berth to four cubs on November 5 at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at nearby Vandalur.

The tigress, while trying to take the cubs to an isolated place, "accidentally" bit them in the neck region leading to

the deaths, an official told PTI. This was the first delivery of the tiger, the sources said.