French magazine found guilty in Kate Middleton topless photo case



Kate Middleton

A French court has recently ordered Closer magazine to pay 100,000 Euros (Rs 64,1,1140) in civil damages and further 90,000 Euros (Rs 6876436.63) in fines for publishing topless photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012.

Also, the publication's editor, Laurence Pieau, and its owner, Ernesto Mauri, will have to fork out the maximum fine of 45,000 Euros (Rs 28,8,4963) each, reports the Independent.

The photographs of Prince William and Kate Middleton were published in the magazine while the two were holidaying in France in September 2012.

The royal couple filed a criminal complaint for invasion of privacy, while the two were relaxing in a swimming pool at a private chateau owned by Viscount Linley, the Queen¿s nephew, in the Luberon, Provence.