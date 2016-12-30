Gadkari urged to improve road to Shirdi

New Delhi: The Sanatan Sanskriti Sansthan, which works for promoting secular values, national integration and brotherhood, has urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to ensure improved condition of the road to the Sai Baba shrine at Shirdi, in Maharashtra, as it is in a deplorable state.

In a letter to Gadkari on Thursday, Sansthan President Jagjiwan Bakhshi said the road is not only a single-lane road but full of bumps, potholes and dips.

He said lakhs of devotees of Sai Baba come to Shirdi not only from within the country but also from abroad via Nasik, Aurangabad, Manmad, and Pune.

The Maharashtra government has not taken any steps to improve the road to the shrine, one of then richest in the state, Bakhshi said and urged Gadkari to direct the Highways Department and the state government to improve the condition of this road.