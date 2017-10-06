

Load-shedding may now be a reality in certain parts of Mumbai including Kalyan, Bhandup and Panvel. The cuts are said to be due to shortage of coal for power generation.

Parts of Mulund and Bhandup that are under the purview of MahaVitaran had power outages for about three to four hours, thought to be a measure of load-shedding. Thane and Navi Mumbai also experienced power cuts throughout the day yesterday.

As per officials the power cuts are due to increased power consumption due to October heat. It is said that since there has been a shortage of coal from MahaGenco, MahaVitaran could not generate the amount of power required by the city. An official said Maharashtra requires 17,900 Mega Watts of power but only 15,700 MW were produced which led to load shedding in certain areas.

As per MahaVitaran, there will be load-shedding in Mulund and Bhandup for about two hours during the day, whereas Thane could face cuts up to seven hours. That being said, areas serviced by Reliance Energy, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking and Transport Undertaking and Tata Power Ltd.

In a circular, MSEDCL said, “the load shedding will start daily in Panvel urban areas (which include Kharghar node) from October 5 onwards in two slots from 6 am to 7.30 am and in the from 1 pm to 2.30 pm.”

