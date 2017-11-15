Give parking near refinery, not in Wadala, BPCL tells Maharashtra state

Lorry troubles seem to have parked themselves with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). A day after mid-day published a report on the illegal parking of trucks containing LPG and oil near its Chembur refinery, it was revealed BPCL approached the state urban development department a week ago to request them to allot a parking space near the refinery, instead of giving one in Wadala. However, it hasn’t received a reply to that request yet.



File pic

A senior BPCL official said, "We have approached the state urban development department, and requested them to allot a space for the vehicles near the refinery to allow easy access."

In the November 14 report, mid-day highlighted how the illegally parked trucks that come for refills at the refinery, are posing a threat to residents of the area and a school in the wake of the Monorail mishap. The official added, "The vehicles are allowed to park at the Wadala truck terminus, but it is a long route that is filled with traffic. We have asked the traffic department to let the vehicles use the freeway from Wadala to Mysore Colony, so they can reach on time."

However, a senior official from the Mumbai police said the Wadala truck terminus too is not a safe place to park. "The terminus is also surrounded with construction and is in the heart of the city. [Parking there] will result in further traffic."

Meanwhile, local activists and police officials have suggested to government bodies to allow parking at the Octroi Naka near Mankhurd. "The Octroi Naka is close and the space is vacant. The open space is also out of the city limits and has an entry and exit. If the government takes a decision, it would be a better parking space," said the senior official.