Gujarat Elections 2017: One in five candidates is a crorepati

As many as 1,828 candidates are trying their luck in the two-phased assembly polls, and 397 candidates are crorepatis, according to an analysis by two NGOs

As many as 1,828 candidates are trying their luck in the two-phased assembly polls, and 397 candidates are crorepatis, according to an analysis by two NGOs. The 397 crorepati candidates contesting the assembly elections roughly make up for 21 per cent of the total candidates. Of the 977 candidates, who are in the fray for the first phase, 198 candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs.1 crore. Among the 851 candidates contesting in the second phase, 199 nominees have assets more than Rs.1 crore, according to the report by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Gujarat Election Watch.

Among the 397 crorepati candidates, 131 have declared assets worth over Rs.5 crore, while 124 others have shown movable and immovable assets in the range of Rs.2 crore to Rs.5 crore. The ruling BJP has given tickets to 142 such candidates while the opposition Congress has fielded 127 such nominees.

2.12cr No. of voters in Gujarat

89 No. of assembly constituencies where polling is held

93 No. of assembly constituencies where phase two will be held

