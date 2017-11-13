Hardik Patel sex video: Patidar leader says he is not surprised

An alleged sex video of 24-year-old pro-reservation Patidar leader Hardik Patel was telecast on local Gujarati TV channels in Ahmedabad on Monday, with the firebrand youngster laughing it away as an expected ploy to defame him though it heated up the political climate in poll-bound Gujarat.

Hardik Patel

The video shows a Hardik Patel-lookalike with an unidentified woman, fully clothed and with her back to the camera, and then the room turns dark. Reacting, Patel said, "I had been saying for some time that all such dirty things, including such a video, would be flung at me, but I don't care and I will continue my fight against the BJP."

His supporters claimed the video was morphed. Patel said it was a conspiracy against him by the ruling BJP, which was "known to be adept at this". He pointed out that sometime ago, BJP insiders floated such a video of one of their own leaders Sanjay Joshi.