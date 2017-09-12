Haryana cops question city Ryan International School group trustees

Ryan International School's Kandivli campus

Following the horrific murder of a seven-year-old Std II student at the Ryan International School in Gurugram last week, police officers from Haryana have reached Mumbai and are quizzing top officials of the school that is headquartered in Kandivli. They are interrogating Ryan Pinto, CEO of the school chain and his parents Augustine and Grace Pinto. All three are trustees of St Xaviers Education Trust that manages Ryan International schools in the country.

The three had sought anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court on Monday. The court has posted the hearing in the bail plea for Wednesday.

Cops visited the Ryan International in Kandivli this morning to interrogate CEOâÂÂÂÂRyan Pinto. Pic/ Satej Shinde

The two-member Haryana police team of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Madan Singh and Police Inspector (PI) Anand Kumar arrived at Samta Nagar Police station this morning; the headquarters comes under the jurisdiction of the police station.

According to sources, the Haryana police asked for police bandobast from Samta Nagar police, after which they headed for Ryan International School at Kandivli, where the school officials usually sit. To avoid the media, the Haryana police entered from the back gate of the school. They have asked the Mumbai police to let them handle the interrogation.



Ryan Pinto

Ashok Kumar, a 42-year-old bus conductor, was arrested after publicly confessing to slitting the throat of seven-year-old Pradyumna Thakur at the Gurugram campus of the school, after he had tried to sexually abuse him inside the toilet.

On Sunday night, Haryana police officers arrested two top officials of the Ryan International School Group identified as Francis Thomas, regional head of the Ryan Group of Institutions, and HR head Jeyus Thomas under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The police produced them at the Sohna court and demanded three-day police custody but the court granted only two days. The police also added section 34 (common intention) of the IPC in the murder case.