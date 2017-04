The High Court yesterday refused to vacate its 2015 order which had banned the horse-drawn carriages from plying in the city.

A division bench of justices A S Oka and A K Menon was hearing a review petition filed by owners of the Victoria horse carriages seeking the court to lift the ban on them.

In June 2015, the high court had directed the BMC to completely ban the horse-drawn carriages, declaring them as "illegal and violative of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act."