Mumbai: HC refuses to quash FIR against man who sexually abused ex-fiance

The Bombay High Court has refused to quash the FIR filed against a Juhu resident, whose ex-fiance of accused her inappropriately touching her in public and sending her obscene and sexually explicit messages on WhatsApp and Facebook. The accused and the woman met on Facebook after which he agreed to marry her, only to cancel the engagement later.

According to The Times of India, the woman, who hails from Vakola, filed a FIR against him for outraging her modesty and cheating. His parents and relatives were booked as well.

28-year-old Yogesh (name changed) allegedly tried to force himself on 29-year-old Seema (name changed) at Shivaji Park. Seema alleges this incident occurred after he called their engagement off. She even accused him of sending her inappropriate messages on social media.

The accused's lawyer, Mahesh Vaswani argued that criminal charges should be dropped since there was total absence of any physical relations between them and that they were both consenting adults.

Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Prakash Naik ruled otherwise, stating that charges of outraging modesty can be entertained even if the couple in question are consenting adults or in a relationship.

The court also ruled that cheating charges against the man's parents, his maternal uncle and aunt will stand since they too failed to keep their word and didn't initiate any means from preventing the engagement from getting broken.