Himachal Pradesh records its highest voter turnout at 74 percent

Himachal Pradesh yesterday recorded its highest polling in assembly elections with 74 per cent of voters exercising their franchise, the Election Commission said.

100-year-old Shyam Saran Negi (centre) walks the red carpet in Kalpa village to vote. PIC/AFP

The figure was till 5 pm and the final polling percentage may be revised as final voting figures are yet to be tallied. Polling was on in about 500 booths.

The previous highest polling percentage of 73.5 was recorded in the 2012 assembly polls, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it was 64.45 percent.Saxena said the elections were peaceful and no incident of violence was reported.

A total of 11,283 VVPAT units were used in all polling booths of the 68 constituencies out of which 297 were replaced, Saxena said, adding this was well within the technical limits.