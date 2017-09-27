The Delhi High Court yesterday rejected the transit anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, facing charges of sedition and inciting violence after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim in twin rape cases.



Honeypreet Insan

The court said she was not entitled to any "discretionary relief" as she has been evading arrest since the violence that had erupted after the conviction of the Dera chief on August 25, claiming 41 lives and leaving scores injured.

Transit anticipatory bail application is meant to seek protection against arrest. In this case, Honeypreet had sought protection from arrest during her transit from Delhi to Haryana to join the probe in the sedition case.

Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said the application of Honeypreet, the alleged accomplice and adopted daughter of Ram Rahim, was "not bonafide and has been filed with a view to gain time" and delay the proceedings going on in a Panchkula court in Haryana.

The court noted that Honeypreet, who has been on the run since the conviction of Ram Rahim, has remained non-committal in joining the probe or surrendering. Her plea for protection to enable her to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the relief was "without merit". Despite a lookout notice against her, the efforts of the police to apprehend her have not yielded results, it said.

The judge also observed that the grant of anticipatory bail was a judicial discretion which has to be exercised on circumspection, and the court has to satisfy that the bail application has been made on bonafide grounds and there is no manipulation and manoeuvering on the part of the applicant for artificially creating jurisdiction for the court.