Hospitalised Sushma Swaraj promises to bring back body



Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in hospital after a kidney transplant, has still tried to help an Indian woman get the get back the body of her husband who died in Japan.

“We will bear all the expenses and do this without delay," the minister tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj's reaction followed a story in a newspaper which quoted Gopal Ram's family as saying they had no money to fly his body to India.

A cook, Gopal Ram left for Tokyo in September 2015. He passed away from a cardiac arrest on December 10.

The man's wife, who has three children, said her only source of income was about R3,000 a month she got from a room she had rented out.