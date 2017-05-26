HSC examination results to be declared by next week



Representation pic

Thursday turned out to be a day full of panic for candidates awaiting their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results, following rumours that it will be declared on May 25.

After receiving several queries, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) clarified that it will announce the date of the result one day before it is declared, possibly by the end of this month.

Also read - Manipur Board HSE Result 2017: COHSEM 12th Result declared, check at manresults.nic.in

Gangadhar Mamhane, chairman, MSBSHSE said, “These are all rumours. Students and parents should wait for us to declare the date. Every year, state board informs all a day before the result day. There is absolutely no reason to panic.”

Also read - CHSE Odisha Result 2017: Odisha Plus Two (+2) Arts and Commerce Results 2017 to be declared on May 29; Check www.chseodisha.nic.in

When asked about expected date for the results, Mamhane said, “I can only say that it will be declared by the end of the month of May” Mamhane further explained, “Last year, HSC result was declared on May 25. But we are not late at all this year as exams started around 10 days later than the previous year. We are on schedule.”

Also read - Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2017: TN Board HSC +2 Results declared; check at tnresults.nic.in

The HSC exam was conducted from February 28 to March 25. More than 15 lakh students from across Maharashtra, including 3.39 lakh from the Mumbai division appeared for it.

3.39 lakh

Mumbai division students who appeared for the exam