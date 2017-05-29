Human Library debuts in Mumbai: mid-day signs up to read three books



Readers engage with a book from the Human Library at Bandra West yesterday. Pics/ Sneha Kharabe

A south Mumbai resident lets her 'reader' into her bigger fear: bolted doors. A 25-year-old man finds himself at peace with his "lost mind". A Delhi-based woman rues chasing validation all her life. Thirteen 'human books' opened up a dialogue on experiential lessons when The Human Library made its debut in the city last evening. A platform designed to build a positive framework for conversations that can challenge stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue, this library houses humans instead of books. The library lets 'readers' listen to their stories, and at the same time, take part in a two-way conversation with the 'book.'

Roots in Denmark

The concept was developed in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2000 as a project for Danish music fest, Roskilde Festival, by Ronni Abergel, his brother Dany, and colleagues Asma Mouna and Christoffer Erichsen. The initiative has found global appeal, with many cities featuring their own chapters. India has seen two sessions take place previously in Indore and Hyderabad.

The city's first such initiative was held yesterday from 3 pm to 7 pm at a bookstore in Bandra West, with 13 'books' waiting to be read -- each dealing with different themes including suicide, depression, self-discovery, dropping out of college and weight loss. Readers had to register for a certain 'book', and got an upper time limit of 20-30 minutes to 'read' it. Up to five people could read a book at any given time.

Meet the books

Of the 13 books available, most were from Mumbai, including a south Mumbai woman, whose elder brother committed suicide by hanging himself with her skipping rope when she was 14. Her story, titled 'Broken Bridges', left a lump in the throat. "He was gay, but didn't know how to talk about it to anyone," she said. "He had attempted to kill himself twice before. At the time, none of us knew what to say or do to make him feel better." When news of her brother's death spread, neighbours gathered outside the house, gossiping.

"After the incident, every time I attend a funeral, I can't help but laugh; there is so much more pain to endure after losing someone that a funeral seems only a trivial bit of the beginning," she said. "I also stopped skipping from that day."

She said the loss transformed her. "I haven't installed locks in their rooms," she says of her two children, a sign that she is still struggling to cope with the loss.

'Where is my mind at?' is the story of a 25-year-old man, who claims to have lost his mind a long time ago, but is at peace with the idea of never finding it again. An active helper on suicide helplines, he was battling depression but managed to combat it successfully. His confidence today is exuberating, and he does everything from teaching children to raising funds for impoverished children who want to play sports. This jack-of-all-trades kept the readers engrossed with his high voltage energy, and his nonchalant manner of narrating made readers open up to him with doubts about depression and self-doubt.

The last book we read was 'Light at the end of the tunnel', the story of a Delhi-based woman whose parents separated when she was a child, and who battled anxiety till November last year. She was bullied by her schoolmates, ill-treated by her maternal family, and spent most of her life chasing validation from the wrong people. The title of the book comes from the tattoo that she sports on her back -- a reminder that even the darkest tunnels will finally emerge into light. "Today, I know that all the events that happened in the past have no power over me; I can choose who I wish to let into my life and who I cut out," she said.