I'm ready to leave all my friends for Rishi Shah: Karan Joseph told a close friend



Rishi Shah

Just days before his death, Karan Joseph told one of his closest friends in the music circle that he felt like nobody understood his equation with his flatmate Rishi Shah.

Also read - Mumbai: Karan Joseph told me he was getting threat calls, says pianist's roommate

This friend, a fellow musician, told mid-day that the last time he had spoken to Karan was three days ago. "He told me, 'Bro, I am in stress.' When I asked why, he said, 'I don't like what people are talking about Rishi and me, and I am ready to leave all my friends for Rishi.' I told him that if so many people were saying things, there had to be some truth to it. I said that it was his life and he could do whatever he wanted, but he should be careful. He said, 'Thanks for your advice,' and then hung up. It was so unlike him," the friend recalled.

Also read - Mumbai: Is bad advice from flatmate Rishi Shah to blame for Karan Joseph's death?



Karan Joseph

"Karan and I were really close. He stayed with me a few months ago, and we had a few heart-to-hearts. At that time, this Rishi character didn't even exist for us," he added.

Also read - Mumbai: Pianist Karan Joseph's friends want full probe on Rishi Shah

But things changed when Karan moved to the city a month ago. Rishi had become a big part of his life. "Whenever we spoke, I asked him what's the scene, why is he hanging out with this character. Karan always said, 'He's a great guy. People just like to talk. I hate people.' So I left it at that, as I didn't want to alienate Karan," he recalled.

Also read: Pianist Karan Joseph sent messages to several friends telling them he was being beaten up

Another friend said, "He had got high with us before, and he would get slightly dramatic. He would slap himself, talk loudly... He wasn't the type to just jump off."

Several people said Karan had attended a party at artist manager Tej Brar's house before he went back to Rishi's house that night. "Many people gave him grief that night about Rishi, but kept drugs away from him, as he had a problem. At some point, he slipped and went back," said the second friend.

Also see - Photos: Mehr Jesia, Prateik Babbar others at Karan Joseph's funeral



