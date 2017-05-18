Impersonator no bar at police exam



File photo of a police recruitment exam in the city

The impersonation menace at police recruitment exams continues to hound the Mumbai Police. On Wednesday, the police arrested 21-year-old Sajan Sattavar, who posed as his friend for the written portion of the constable recruitment exam at the Charni Road centre. He was attempting to pass off as his friend Vilas, who had promised him money and books for future competitive exams. Interestingly, the accused himself had appeared for a recruitment exam in Aurangabad, but failed the physical test.

Discrepancy spotted

Yesterday, after the exam started at 11 am at Saint Teresa's High School, the supervisor went round to check the hall tickets against their photo identity cards when he spotted the discrepancy in Sattavar's credentials. "On questioning him, he started yelling and urging us to not disturb him. We then informed our superiors about the candidate in question," said one official.

At the time, police sub-inspector, Satish Gore, was acting as the vigilance officer at the centre. "Following the initial questioning, the candidate was again detained for questioning after the exam. He told us his name was Vilas Ambildhage, but when we asked him to call his family, he was unable to," said Gore, adding, "He was then taken to VP Road police station and interrogated at length, where he confessed to everything."

Why do it?

Sattavar said that he was a farmer's son who had recently graduated and wanted a government job. However, after he failed the physical test in Buldhana, he met Vilas who promised him help with funds for appearing for other competitive exams, so he agreed. He has now been charged under IPC section 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and will be produced in court today.