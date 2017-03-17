India has taken up fishermen issue with Lanka: Sushma Swaraj



Sushma Swaraj speaks in the Rajya Sabha. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: India has strongly conveyed to Sri Lanka that the use of force against its fishermen cannot be justified under any circumstances, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj told Parliament yesterday.

Making statements in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha against the backdrop of killing of a Tamil fisherman in alleged firing by Sri Lankan Navy recently, she said the issue has been taken up with Sri Lanka at the highest level. "I will again like to reassure the honourable members that the government accords the highest priority to promote the well-being, safety and security of our fishermen. We have strongly conveyed to Sri Lanka that the use of force cannot be justified under any circumstances," she said.

She said the Indian government has secured the release of its 1045 fishermen in 2014, 375 in 2015, 333 in 2016 and 51 in 2017. The release of the 85 fishermen still in custody has been secured, Swaraj said.