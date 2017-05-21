Dare parties to hack EVMS from June 3: Election Commission



CEC Nasim Zaidi demonstrates the functioning of the EVMs and VVPATs in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

The challenge to prove that EVMs can be tampered with will start from June 3 in which political parties can use machines deployed in recently held assembly polls, but foreign experts have been barred from participating, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

"The challenge would only be open to national and state parties which contested assembly polls in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab — and they would not be allowed to change the motherboard of EVMs and take the machines home to prove at a later date that they can be tampered with," said Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. He added the event should not be seen as a "prestige issue" by anyone.