India rejects Pakistan's claim of not responding to information sought on Kulbhushan Jadhav



Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday rejected as "untrue" Pakistan's claim that India had not responded to "specific information" sought on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in January and said the military trial sentencing him to death was not transparent.

"I feel he did not get a transparent trial," Rajnath Singh told mediapersons here.

Reacting to top Pakistani foreign policy chief Sartaj Aziz's statement that India has not responded to a "Letter of Assistance requesting specific information and access to certain key witnesses" regarding Jadhav, Rajnath Singh said: "No no, that's not true."

The Home Minister said all efforts were being made to ensure justice to Jadhav.

"All efforts are on to get Kulbhushan justice. India will go to any extent to get him justice," he said.

Rajnath said that on Friday Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad Gautam Bambawale had sought consular access to Jadhav.

"As per information with me, the Indian High commission met some minister of Pakistan, reiterated the demand for consular access"

However, the consular access was denied again, for the 14th time.