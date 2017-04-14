India says no clue on Kulbhushan Jadhav's whereabouts

MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay. Pic/tweeted by ani news

New Delhi: India has no information on retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's location in Pakistan or his condition, the external affairs ministry said Thursday, noting that it is in touch with the government there on this "immensely important" issue.

It is also understood that India, which has been denied consular access to Jadhav 13 times, has again moved a request for access.

Asserting that the whole country's sentiment is with Jadhav, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the government will not spare any effort in securing justice for Jadhav. 46-year-old Jadhav has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of alleged "espionage and sabotage" activities. "India has no knowledge of Kulbhushan Jadhav's location and his condition. We are making all efforts to get him back but we can't reveal the steps that will be taken to achieve it," he said.

Baglay said Jadhav is an innocent Indian who is a retired officer of the Indian Navy and these two things were conveyed to Pakistan in March 2016.

No compromise: Pak

Pakistan's top military Generals have decided not to make any "compromise" on the death sentence.

Pakistan blames India

Pakistan has claimed 'foreign spy agencies' may have 'trapped' and abducted an ex-army officer, who mysteriously disappeared from a Nepalese town. Lt Col Muhammad Habib Zahir disappeared on April 6 from Lumbini, where he had a job interview.