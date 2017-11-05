India sets Guinness world record with 918 kg khichdi

India on Saturday set a Guinness world record by cooking 918 kg khichdi at the ongoing global food event in the national Capital. A team of 50 people led by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor and NGO Akshaya Patra supervised the nightlong preparations and yoga guru Ramdev Baba added the 'tadka' in the dish at the World India Food event that will conclude today.



The khichdi was cooked in a giant wok in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Khichdi was steam-cooked in a giant wok weighing around 1,200 kg, out of which, the wok alone weighed 343 kg. The minimum requirement to create a world-record was 500 kg. The cooked dish, however, weighed more than the target of around 800 kg set by chef Sanjeev Kapoor.