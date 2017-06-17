India to get info on black money from Switzerland

Switzerland yesterday ratified automatic exchange of financial account information with India and 40 other jurisdictions to facilitate immediate sharing of details about suspected black money even as it sought strict adherence to confidentiality and data security.

Adopting the dispatch on introduction of the AEOI (Automatic Exchange of Information), a global convention for automatic information exchange on tax matters, the Swiss Federal Council said the implementation is planned for 2018 and the first set of data should be exchanged in 2019.

The council, which is the top governing body of the European nation, will soon notify the Indian government about the exact date from which the automatic exchange would begin. Switzerland has been long perceived as one of the safest havens for illicit wealth allegedly stashed abroad by Indians.