Indian-origin Canadian denied entry to US

Toronto: An Indian origin Canadian citizen was barred from entering the US and told to get a valid visa if she wanted to cross the border, a media report said on Wednesday.

Manpreet Kooner, who lives in Candian city of Montreal, said she was turned away at a crossing along the Quebec-Vermont border on Sunday after a six-hour wait where she was fingerprinted, photographed and questioned before being refused, The Huffington Post (Canada) reported.

Thirty-year-old Kooner said an officer told her that she was an immigrant without a valid US visa and claimed that the border agent told her, "I know you might feel like you're being Trumped".

"Unbelievable. Refused entry to the States. Because I'm apparently an Immigrant who now requires a Visa to enter the States. While informing me that I cannot enter the States. The office told me 'I've been trumped'", she wrote on her Facebook Page.

"At the end of it, they told me I was not allowed going in and that I would need a visa if I ever went in the States again," Kooner was quoted as saying. Last time she had an issue entering the US was in December last year when a computer glitch prevented her from crossing into New York State for 24 hours.