Indians chose to swipe right this Diwali season

While Diwali is considered an occasion to bond with family and relatives, in 2017, it also translated into blind dates and making new friends, a survey by dating app Tinder has revealed. Data collected over the Diwali fortnight, showed a significant increase in user activity during the period.

With college kids enjoying spare time and young entrepreneurs migrating to cities for short breaks, people spent more time swiping during this year's festival of lights, especially post October 8.

Among cities, Pune led the way, when it came to user activity on Tinder, registering a staggering 45 per cent increase.

Karnataka capital, Bengaluru came in second with 35 per cent increase, followed by Mumbai at 30 per cent.

The national Capital came fourth, recording a 25 per cent rise in user activity.

To make the most of the holiday season, people also went big on the app's 'super like' function, which directly notifies a user of interest from another profile. The app recorded a 65 per cent increase in super likes from the first day of Diwali to the last.

Data further revealed that wsers were most active between 4 pm and 7 pm on the day of Diwali, which fell on Sunday this year.

According to Sonali Gupta, Mumbai-based clinical psychologist, "People mostly avoid chores on a holiday. This is the perfect time to catch up on sleep and connect with someone new."