Jammu and Kashmir police rescue kidnapped teenager from Punjab

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday it has rescued a 15-year-old girl from neighbouring Punjab who was kidnapped from Baramulla district over a week back. A police spokesman told IANS here: "A complaint was received from Javaid Ahmed, a resident of Tangmarg area that his niece was kidnapped by one Arjun Singh, a resident of Punjab on November 18."

Investigations revealed that the accused had kidnapped the girl with the help of her maternal aunt. "A state police team was sent to Punjab and with the help of the Punjab Police the kidnapped girl was rescued," he said. She has been handed over to her parents following her medical examination and other legal formalities. "Besides the main accused, the maternal aunt of the girl has also been booked for abetting a crime under relevant sections of law," the official said.

