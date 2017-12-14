Jammu and Kashmir snowfall: Hope fades for soldiers missing in avalanche

Hopes of finding alive the five soldiers, who went missing following heavy snowfall along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, are fast receding as blizzard-like conditions are hampering search and rescue operations

Hopes of finding alive the five soldiers, who went missing following heavy snowfall along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, are fast receding as blizzard-like conditions are hampering search and rescue operations.



A villager in dense fog after snowfall near Srinagar. Pic/AFP

Two soldiers slipped down a mountain slope in Naugam sector of Kupwara district while three others went missing from a forward post in Kanzalwan sub-sector of Gurez in Bandipora district during heavy snowfall on Tuesday.

An Army porter is missing since Monday after he came under an avalanche at Tulail in Gurez sector. “The search and rescue operations have been going on intermittently since yesterday both in Naugam and Gurez areas but so far we have not been able to locate the missing soldiers,” an Army official said yesterday.

Flight operations resume

Flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport resumed yesterday after remaining suspended for the first half of the day due to poor visibility caused by intermittent snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go