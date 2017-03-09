Jordan rejects Israeli measure to limit mosque calls to prayers

Amman: Jordan on Wednesday condemned the draft law endorsed by the Israeli parliament to limit mosque calls to prayers inside Israel and east Jerusalem.

"Jordan rejects such a measure and believes it entails discrimination and this move violates many international laws and charters," Xinhua quoted Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani as saying.

The Israeli parliament on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to two controversial measures that would limit calls to prayers from mosques, including one prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at any time.

Such measures are in violation of the peace treaty signed between Jordan and Israel in 1994, said the minister. "Jordan enjoys a historic role to preserve the holy sites in Jerusalem under the deal," he added. Jordan was the second Arab country to sign a peace deal with Israel.