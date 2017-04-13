Journalism student killed in Pakistan for 'blasphemy'

Islamabad: A journalism student was shot dead by fellow students at the Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) in Pakistan's Mardan town on Thursday after being accused of blasphemy.

The deceased was identified as Mashal Khan, a student at the Journalism and Mass Communication department, Dawn reported.

At least 15 people were arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred in the university premises. The campus has been shut down until further notice.

Mardan Deputy Inspector General of Police Alam Shinwari said the dead student was accused of running Facebook pages which allegedly published blasphemous content.

He was assaulted by a mob of students and appears to have succumbed to a gunshot wound, he said.

Police took the body away but students kept demanding it back.

Blasphemy carries death penalty in Pakistan. In many cases, an accusation alone is enough to inspire vigilante action against suspects.