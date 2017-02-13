Journalists attacked outside the resort where AIADMK MLAs are kept

Chennai: Journalists assembled near the Golden Bay resort, where lawmakers of the ruling AIADMK are being housed, said that they were attacked on Sunday by security personnel deployed there for the legislators.

The attackers also allegedly snatched the camera and mobile phones of some journalists. The state police remained silent when the media were attacked. Journalist associations - the Madras Union of Journalists and the Tamil Nadu Union of Journalists - and DMK Working President M.K.Stalin condemned the attack on the journalists.

The journalists were there as AIADMK General Secretary V.K.Sasikala was scheduled to addressed her party's 127 legislators housed there. The people guarding the resort have also cordoned off the public road leading to the resort which is being opposed by the local populace.

In a statement issued here, Stalin wondered as to why police is silently watching the "atrocities" of the Sasikala group of AIADMK. He also strongly condemned the attack on the journalists by the goons belonging to the Sasikala group.