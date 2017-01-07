Justice Katju tenders unconditional apology



Justice Markandey Katju

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju yesterday tendered an unconditional apology for contemptuous remarks in his blog to the apex court, which was accepted by it and the contempt proceedings closed.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and U U Lalit which accepted the apology.

“In view of the apology tendered, which has been verified, we close the instant contempt proceedings,” it said.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, appearing for Justice Katju, read from the reply tendering the apology.

Justice Katju was earlier granted exemption from personal appearance.