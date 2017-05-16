Kapil Mishra files complaint with CBI against Arvind Kejriwal



Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra showing copies of the complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: A day after the suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra ended his indefinite hunger strike, he filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations of corruption.

"Today (Tuesday) me and Neil (Terrance Haslam) had gone to CBI to file complaint against Kejriwal, for converting black money into white, for concealing the donation amount from the EC (Election Commission) and IT (Income Tax) Department and how his two legislators were found connected with the shell companies," Mishra told reporters here.

The sacked minister said he had submitted all the related documents with the investigating agency.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Mishra said: "The man who joined politics saying that he has come to fight corruption, who promised to contest elections with people's money, has been exposed."

"He accepted donations in lakhs from big people," Mishra said.

"He even tried to run the party with black money, he tried to conceal the actual amount of donation that the party received," Mishra alleged.

Slamming the AAP chief, Mishra said he was trying to weave a web of shell companies from whom they received huge donations.

On May 9, Mishra approached the CBI and filed three complaints -- the exchange of cash between Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, the firm owned by Kejriwal's relatives involved in PWD works and a Chhatarpur farmhouse land deal, and the foreign trips by five AAP leaders.

Mishra on May 14 levelled fresh charges against Kejriwal and accused the AAP of lying to the EC about donations and laundering money through shell companies, before he fainted midway through the press conference and was hospitalised.

He said the party has accumulated the money through shell companies.

On May 10, Mishra sat on indefinite hunger strike demanding the AAP leader reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of its five leaders -- Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadhha, Satyendar Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.