Taking note of a front-page report in mid-day, the Crime Branch recorded the statement of the Bandra police constable who had allegedly spotted a bloodstain at the window from which Karan Joseph fell to death.

Karan Joseph

This paper had reported on September 21 that after Karan's death, the constable had conducted a preliminary spot check, when he discovered a red spot on the ledge outside the 12th floor window at Concorde Apartments. This constable has since been identified as Bagve (the police are withholding his full name).

Also read: Karan Joseph death: Who is Rishi Shah? Acquaintances decode the man

"One of the policemen enquired where Karan had fallen from, and the society members pointed to Rishi's house. The cop visited the house along with the building secretary. The cop went to check the window and found a red spot that looked like blood on the parapet outside the window," one of the society members recalled.

Also read: Of the tens of friends Karan Joseph called, only two of them answered

Society chairman Mujahid Zaki had also confirmed that Constable Bagve had shown this red stain to him.

However, sources said, "In his statement to the Crime Branch, Bagve said that it looked a like red drop, but it was not blood." The Bandra Police had also denied the existence of any bloodstain. This, despite the fact that the stain was never tested.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch is now waiting to access a deleted Facebook post by Karan's flatmate Rishi Shah, in which he had allegedly insulted Karan's friend and fellow musicia n Rohan Majumdar. The Cyber cell is in the process of retrieving the post from Facebook.

Also view - Pianist Karan Joseph's tragic death: What we know so far



