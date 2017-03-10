Karnataka gang busted in Bhiwandi

The phones that were recovered by the police

The Kongaon police in Bhiwandi have arrested a gang of nine people, who have been stealing electronic accessories in Bhiwandi and other regions across the state. The police have recovered mobile phones and laptops worth nearly R85 lakh from them.

The police learnt about the gang when two robberies took place in the jurisdiction of Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi in January. On January 10, Rajkumar Behare, a watchman with an electronic store, was assaulted and tied up by seven to eight men. Around 90 iPhones worth R49 lakh, nine iPad minis and 40 chargers were stolen from the store. The second robbery took place 15 days later.

"During investigation we found that in both the cases, the modus operandi was the same. After checking with our local informers, we got hold of Santosh Chavan (30) from Shaupur in Karnataka, who on further investigation confirmed that around nine people were involved in the theft," said Manoj Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Bhiwandi.

Over the last few days, the police managed to track the other accused. "They were produced in court and have been remanded to police custody," said Mangesh Sawant, senior nspector, Kongaon police station.