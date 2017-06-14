Kashmir: 13 jawans injured in series of terrorist attacks on LoC

Representation pic

Terrorists yesterday night carried out a series of attacks on security forces in South Kashmir, injuring 13 jawans in a span of four hours.

Pakistan-based terrorist groups Al-Umar Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A grenade was hurled on a CRPF camp at Ladiyar in Tral area of Pulwama district. 10 paramilitary jawans were injured in the attack, a police official said. In the second attack, the terrorists opened fire on security personnel guarding the residence of a retired high court judge at Anchidora in Anantnag district, injuring two cops, the official said. He said the ultras also snatched four service weapons from the cops.

The third attack took place on a CRPF camp at Padgampora, Pulwama, but the grenade exploded mid-air. The ultras also threw a grenade on Pulwama police station, causing minor injuries to a cop.