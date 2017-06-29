Key oppn parties may not attend GST meet

Mamata Banerjee termed the GST rollout as an 'epic blunder'
Leaders of some key opposition parties may not participate in the June 30 midnight special meeting in Parliament to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, sources in the Left parties said yesterday.
The sources contended that the official machinery was not "prepared" to introduce GST, but the government was "rushing into" implementing it.
"The dominant view among the opposition parties is that they should not participate in the meeting, and that they will not attend the meeting," the sources said.
A Left leader sought to know what preparations the government had made for GST, holding that traders and others were agitating on the issue. "All sections are agitating. You cannot turn it into an entertainment event when people are suffering. So that is the view of all the opposition parties," the Left leader said.
Epic blunder: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her party TMC will not attend the GST roll-out programme. The TMC supremo termed the GST roll-out as another "epic blunder" by the Centre. "We are deeply concerned about GST implementation. After #demonetisation, this unnecessary disastrous hurry is another epic blunder of the Centre", she said on Facebook.
GSTN safe from global malware attack
As India gears up to kick off GST from July 1, GST Network sought to calm nerves in the wake of global cyber attack, saying its operations have not been affected and registrations have been going on smoothly. GSTN Chief Executive Prakash Kumar said the IT company has taken all necessary precautions to prevent such ransomware attacks and all data are safe.
