Key oppn parties may not attend GST meet



Mamata Banerjee termed the GST rollout as an 'epic blunder'

Leaders of some key opposition parties may not participate in the June 30 midnight special meeting in Parliament to launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, sources in the Left parties said yesterday.

The sources contended that the official machinery was not "prepared" to introduce GST, but the government was "rushing into" implementing it.

"The dominant view among the opposition parties is that they should not participate in the meeting, and that they will not attend the meeting," the sources said.

A Left leader sought to know what preparations the government had made for GST, holding that traders and others were agitating on the issue. "All sections are agitating. You cannot turn it into an entertainment event when people are suffering. So that is the view of all the opposition parties," the Left leader said.