Knife-wielding man attacks soldier in Paris subway station

France opened a counter-terrorism inquiry, after a man wielding a knife attacked a soldier in a Paris subway station on Friday, the latest incident targeting troops protecting the capital’s transport hubs and tourist sites.

The Paris incident occurred hours before several people were hurt at a London underground station. The assailant in Paris was wrestled to the ground and arrested. The soldier, part of Operation Sentinel, a force deployed in the wake of lethal attacks on France, escaped unhurt.

Police said the attack happened just before 6.30 am as the morning rush hour got under way at the Chatelet subway station. Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said counter-terrorism specialists were handling the investigation.

A source close to the investigation said the assailant was Moroccan-born and about 40-years-old, with no known criminal background. Police raids at an address linked to the suspect were ongoing, the source added.

7,000

No. of French troops in Operation Sentinel