Law student dies in accident, friends sustain injury

A 23-year-old law student died while his four friends were injured in an accident when their car collided with a tree here on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the incident took place on the G.T.-Karnal Road at around 12.30 p.m. in north Delhi when Hemant was going to watch a movie, along with his four school friends, including a girl. Hemant, a resident of Libaspur area, had gone to meet his friend Naman in Narela area in his car where they were later joined by Nischay, Nakul and Kajol.

"As Nischay, Nakul and Kajol are students of B.Tech of a private college in Sonipat, they planned to watch a movie there. When they reached near Tikri border at G.T Karnal Road, their speeding Alto car hit a divider before hitting a tree. Hemant, who was driving the car, died on the spot," said a senior police officer.

The others sustained injuries and were admitted to the nearby Max Hospital where their condition was said to be stable, he said. Their family members have been informed and police are trying to ascertain whether they had consumed alcohol before or during the ride.