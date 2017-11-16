Lebanese President Michel Aoun: Saudi Arabia is holding Saad al-Hariri

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia had detained Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, the first time he had said so publicly, and called it an act of aggression against Lebanon. “Nothing justifies Hariri’s lack of return for 12 days. We therefore consider him detained. This is a violation of the Vienna agreements and human rights law,” Aoun said at a meeting with Lebanese journalists and media executives.



Michel Aoun and Saad al-Hariri. pics/afp

“We cannot wait longer and lose time. Affairs of state cannot be stopped,” Aoun added on Twitter. Aoun has said he will not accept the resignation until Hariri returns to Lebanon and submits it in person.